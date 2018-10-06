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How To Do A Vaginal or Rectal Insertion Using MMS or Probiotics
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108 views • October 06, 2018
Genita M. Mason, Medical Director of the Biosanctuary, demonstrates how to build a syringe and catheter to use as a vaginal or rectal treatment with MMS or Probiotics. This method allows you to get high up into either cavity for a deep treatment.
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