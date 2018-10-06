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Adona and Tolec: Galactic Perspectives on US Presidential Politics - Feb 28, 2017
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8 views • October 06, 2018
Adona and Tolec join Alexandra in an engaging discussion about the state of US presidential politics from their galactic perspectives. Adona and Tolec both carry Dakotan Pleaidian star ancestry and are long-term ET contactees. Tolec, a returning guest, is well known as an Earth-human representative of the Andromeda Council, a multi-world ET confederation hailing from the Milky Way and our closest neighboring galaxy, the Andromeda.
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