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WAS PETER REALLY THE FIRST POPE?
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34 views • October 06, 2018
WAS PETER REALLY THE FIRST POPE?
Dan Bidondi breaks it down how not only Peter was NOT the first Pope, but had NOTHING to do with the Catholic Church.
Also explains how "The Church" Jesus refers to is NOT the Catholic Church nor any religion at all.
www.truthradioshow.com
***JOIN DAN BIDONDI ON ALL HIS SOCIAL NETWORKS***
Dan Bidondi breaks it down how not only Peter was NOT the first Pope, but had NOTHING to do with the Catholic Church.
Also explains how "The Church" Jesus refers to is NOT the Catholic Church nor any religion at all.
www.truthradioshow.com
***JOIN DAN BIDONDI ON ALL HIS SOCIAL NETWORKS***
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