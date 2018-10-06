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Ep 911 Judge Kavanaugh To Be Confirmed! Collins Secures GOP Victory
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1 view • October 06, 2018
Susan Collins remarks came at the conclusion of a lengthy floor speech where she claimed the confirmation process had resembled a “caricature of a gutter-level political campaign” and took to task the leaker of the Christine Blasey Ford letter while making it clear she did not think the leaker was Democratic colleague Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
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