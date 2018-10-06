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NO JURISDICTION, REVENUERS ONE AND ALL!! ROBBING " WE THE PEOPLE ", TREASON
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61 views • October 06, 2018
10-5-18 DSCN7834 PART 2 OF 2
UCC, BANKS, LOANS, IRS, TAXES, COURTS, PUBLIC LAW, PRIVATE LAW, JUDICIAL SYSTEM, USC, FEDERAL, JUDGES, CLERKS, DEBT COLLECTORS, JPMORGAN CHASE, JAMIE DIMON, LACK OF JURISDICTION, CORPORATIONS, PRIVATE CONTRACTORS, ADMINISTRATION, UNITED STATES, DISTRICT COURT OF THE UNITED STATES, ARTICLE I COURTS, ATTORNEYS, WASHINGTON D.C., TRIBUNALS, DUNS & BRADSTREET, CCR, ZIP CODE, NAICS, SIP, DLIS, CAGE, BANK ACCOUNT, CODE, DOD, SECURITIZE,
UCC, BANKS, LOANS, IRS, TAXES, COURTS, PUBLIC LAW, PRIVATE LAW, JUDICIAL SYSTEM, USC, FEDERAL, JUDGES, CLERKS, DEBT COLLECTORS, JPMORGAN CHASE, JAMIE DIMON, LACK OF JURISDICTION, CORPORATIONS, PRIVATE CONTRACTORS, ADMINISTRATION, UNITED STATES, DISTRICT COURT OF THE UNITED STATES, ARTICLE I COURTS, ATTORNEYS, WASHINGTON D.C., TRIBUNALS, DUNS & BRADSTREET, CCR, ZIP CODE, NAICS, SIP, DLIS, CAGE, BANK ACCOUNT, CODE, DOD, SECURITIZE,
Keywords
treasonjudicial systemirsfederalbarunited statestaxescorporationspillagelicenseattorneysjudgesdodbankscourtsdebt collectorsuscbank accountwashington d.c.administrationcodeloansdistrict court of the united statesjamie dimoncagebondclerkspublic trustucczip codetribunalsarticle i courtsccrcivil proceduredebt collectors practices actdepositorydepository resolution agreementdlisduns & bradstreetequity courtsescrowfdcpafederal reserve bank of new york cityforeign jurisdictionjpmorgan chaselack of jurisdictionnaicsnegotiable instrumentprivate contractorsprivate lawprovide an appearance of justicepublic fundspublic lawsecuritizesipterritorial united statestitle 15 section 1692united states inc.warrant of attorneywrit of execution
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