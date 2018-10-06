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Liberalism is a Mental Disorder With Mercedes Carrera
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6 views • October 06, 2018
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https://www.spreaker.com/user/louiebee/liberalism-is-a-mental-disorder-with-mer
The left loves to show their intolerance and hypocrisy even if it means attacking members of groups they say they protect. I will be talking to Pornstar Mercedes Carrera a sex worker and latina and her experiences of the left constantly attacking her on twitter. Follow her on instagram @basedmilf and on twitter @TheMercedesXXX
https://www.spreaker.com/user/louiebee/liberalism-is-a-mental-disorder-with-mer
The left loves to show their intolerance and hypocrisy even if it means attacking members of groups they say they protect. I will be talking to Pornstar Mercedes Carrera a sex worker and latina and her experiences of the left constantly attacking her on twitter. Follow her on instagram @basedmilf and on twitter @TheMercedesXXX
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