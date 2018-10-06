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Secret Russian weapon could unleash TIDAL WAVE against East Coast cities
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69 views • October 06, 2018
Do the Russians have a secret weapon that could unleash a massive tidal wave against major East Coast U.S. cities such as New York City?

According to a high level Russian military source, the answer is YES.

Stay informed at NewsTarget.com and Collapse.news
Keywords
nuclear weaponsnycbostonwashington dcrussiansmole nukessecret weapontidal wave
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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