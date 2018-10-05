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The Video That Got Me Banned From Youtube (Alex Jones Reacting to Infowars Being Banned from Social Media)
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22 views • October 05, 2018
This is the first (and last) video that I ever uploaded to my Youtube account. Within 15 minutes of posting this video I was banned and my account was purged. "This account has been terminated due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy against spam, deceptive practices, and misleading content or other Terms of Service violations." I never had any previous violations and Youtube will not respond to any of my questions including my requests for clarification regarding this issue.
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