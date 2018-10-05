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The Leftists Are Conducting Satanic Rituals Ahead Of Kavanaugh Nomination
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3527 views • October 05, 2018
Clyde Lewis joins Alex Jones to discuss the spiritual battle facing America that is being played out in real life with the Kavanaugh nomination. A replica of Syria’s Triumphal Arch, which has been connected to worship of Baal and Moloch, was erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. the day before Christine Blasey Ford testified.
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