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Watch: Did You Know Democrats Met To Censor Conservatives & That Alex Jones Crashed The Event?
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2871 views • October 05, 2018
The Texas Tribune Festival Hosted an Event in Austin on 9/29/18 called “The Political Rhetoric of Donald Trump & Alex Jones: On Fake News & Weaponized Communications” to encourage & incentivize the silencing of Conservative voices. Attendees did not expect Alex Jones of Infowars to Crash their event; to defend the first Amendment & to shed light on the hypocrisy of Big Tech & Leftists. Jones Confronts attendees, is attacked by a crazed man, & delivers an epic speech. Watch Now!
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