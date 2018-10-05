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Watch: Did You Know Democrats Met To Censor Conservatives & That Alex Jones Crashed The Event?
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2871 views • October 05, 2018
The Texas Tribune Festival Hosted an Event in Austin on 9/29/18 called “The Political Rhetoric of Donald Trump & Alex Jones: On Fake News & Weaponized Communications” to encourage & incentivize the silencing of Conservative voices. Attendees did not expect Alex Jones of Infowars to Crash their event; to defend the first Amendment & to shed light on the hypocrisy of Big Tech & Leftists. Jones Confronts attendees, is attacked by a crazed man, & delivers an epic speech. Watch Now!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy