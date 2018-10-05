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IDEOLOGY ... 2016 ... Allah & Muhammad had nothing to do with the Quran or Islam
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19 views • October 05, 2018
When you look at what we have historically and what Islam has historically, there is no comparison. Islam was written 200-300 years after the death of Muhammad by no eyewitnesses or by people who never knew him, nor even lived in the same country he lived. That is why we can know exactly who Jesus was and what Jesus said, but not followers of the Quran.
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