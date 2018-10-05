© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show - Unemployment Lowest Since 1969 / Judge Brett Kavanaugh On The Cusp Of SCOTUS Confirmation - 10/05/2018
Follow
0
Share
Report
626 views • October 05, 2018
The U.S. Senate voted to advance Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to his final confirmation vote. The Senate’s decision was 51-49 and was determined after the private release of the FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh. Also, the unemployment rate has hit its lowest level since 1969. Joining today’s show is the host of Ground Zero Clyde Lewis providing cutting-edge takes on phenomena the establishment doesn’t want you to talk about.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.