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Vision Part 2: Working for Jim Bakker and TruNews
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46 views • October 05, 2018
Zach shares part of his story working for the Jim Bakker Show and of his time at TruNews and how it has all supernaturally led him to launch his media ministry for the Lord in Central Illinois.
If you would like to sow into this ministry, you can do so here: www.zachdrewshow.com/donate
If you would like to sow into this ministry, you can do so here: www.zachdrewshow.com/donate
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