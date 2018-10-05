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Kevin Annett: Using Common Law to Combat Institutional Child Abuse in Church and State - February 17, 2017
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10 views • October 05, 2018
A regular guest of Alexandra, Kevin Annett returns with analysis of the latest news of pedophile arrests and Vatican intrigues. He also speaks with Alexandra of his newest books, his RadioFreeKanata broadcasts, and his most recent common law initiatives.
Kevin is the founder of the International Tribunal for Crimes of Church and State, which has gathered evidence and ruled on important child abuse and child sacrifice scandals in Canadian orphanages, the Ninth ... read more shorturl.at/bmv01
Kevin is the founder of the International Tribunal for Crimes of Church and State, which has gathered evidence and ruled on important child abuse and child sacrifice scandals in Canadian orphanages, the Ninth ... read more shorturl.at/bmv01
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