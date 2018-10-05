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Full Show - #MeToo After a Year — Too Much?
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11 views • October 05, 2018
After a year of #MeToo & 425 accusations, the solution is MORE due process, not less — both a presumption of innocence AND removing the statue of limitations for pedophiles & sexual assaults — but the politicians won’t talk about that. Then, Alex Newman joins to talk about USMCA — why it’s worse than NAFTA & how it can be stopped.
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