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Alex Jones’ Message To Tim Cook
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1327 views • October 05, 2018
Tim Cook has revealed himself to be the most dangerous man on earth. He has positioned himself at the head of Apple and is using his authority to censor voices proving that he is a modern day tyrant in the same vein of tyrants throughout history. This is Alex’s message to him and warning to patriots worldwide.
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