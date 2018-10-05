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The Sad Truth of the Kavanaugh Nomination: Good Morning Liberty 10-05-18
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490 views • October 05, 2018
On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, host Michael Boldin discusses the undeniable fact that the debate over the next Supreme Court justice has focused almost no attention to his views on the Constitution. As both Judge Napolitano and TJ Martinell argued in recent columns, this is a leading sign of an institution with far too much power - and a decaying empire.
SHOW LINKS:
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/10/the-sad-truth-of-the-kavanaugh-nomination-good-morning-liberty-10-05-18/
SHOW LINKS:
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/10/the-sad-truth-of-the-kavanaugh-nomination-good-morning-liberty-10-05-18/
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