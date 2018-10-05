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Democrats Plan To Use MS-13 & Hezbollah Hit Teams Ahead Of Midterms
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1260 views • October 05, 2018
Alex is raising the alarm ahead of the upcoming midterms. According to inside sources, there is a plan for violence by the democrats which includes using MS-13 and Hezbollah members against patriots.
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