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Calling RINO Turncoats Out LIVE: Sen. Murkowski and Sen. Daines
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182 views • October 05, 2018
WildNews.us – The Senate voted to end the debate on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination 51-49. The confirmation vote is scheduled for tomorrow Saturday Oct. 6. Two RINO Republicans have broken ranks. Sen. Lisa Murkowski R-AK voted with the Democrat Senators to stop the vote. Sen. Steve Daines R-MT had voted for the cloture but will not take part in the final vote --
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