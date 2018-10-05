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The Left Starts to Eat Their Own
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752 views • October 05, 2018
"What happens in this cannibalistic identity politics atmosphere they exists in—the far left? Eventually they start to eat their own. Don't believe me. Watch this clip on CNN of a CNN commentator accusing Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer of being, essentially, racist." —Dan Bongino
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