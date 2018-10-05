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Alyssa Milano Accuses Trump of Using Mind Control
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304 views • October 05, 2018
"We made you your own tinfoil hat, Alyssa, to protect you from that mind control going on. It's not Chanel, so you may not like it. But it should protect you from everything you, Alyssa Milano, are so scared of." —Grant Stinchfield
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