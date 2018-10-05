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Rand Paul's wife calls out Dems amid threats, intimidation
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721 views • October 05, 2018
Kelley Paul, wife of Senator Rand Paul, speaks out on 'Fox News @ Night' about her call for Democrats to address violence and intimidation by their supporters.
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