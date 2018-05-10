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Pass the Salt Live - Justice is Love 10-5-2018
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9 views • October 05, 2018
Update on David Arthur’s recent talk to the “Radical Political Science Class” 4 sessions at a high school in Ohio.
Truth-telling is good! Justice is good. Isaiah 59:15 says, “truth hath fallen in the streets.” Great sin when we do not judge sin! When we see the evil and let it pass, that is sin. Sins of omission are just as serious as sins of commission.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Truth-telling is good! Justice is good. Isaiah 59:15 says, “truth hath fallen in the streets.” Great sin when we do not judge sin! When we see the evil and let it pass, that is sin. Sins of omission are just as serious as sins of commission.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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