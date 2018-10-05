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National Geo Is Wrong About Who Is Waging the War on Science
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11 views • October 05, 2018
I've been a fan of National Geographic since I was a kid. Back then you couldn't directly subscribe to the magazine. Someone had to nominate you for membership in the National Geographic Society. My aunt did that for me and I am grateful. But now I feel the magazine has let me down. (This issue of Nation Geographic is from several years ago, but the ISSUE discussed is very much alive today.)
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