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The real connection between Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford. Smoking gun evidence.
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1 view • October 05, 2018
Kavanaugh's mother Martha presided over the foreclosure case of Christine Blasey Ford's parents. Apparently there is something there that Christine Blasey Ford that she did not want people to see. Her parents still own their home as the case was settled with the lender. This happened about 15 years after the alleged sexual attack.
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Please copy and distribute freely. I will not make a copyright claim
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