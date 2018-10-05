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Dianne Feinstein's San Francisco Treat Puts Martha Stewart's Goulash To Shame
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21 views • October 05, 2018
Martha Stewart went to jail for insider trading at the same time it was legal for Senator Dianne Feinstein to trade on her “insider” knowledge. You must see it as it actually is, “We’s and Them’s.” Comey sent Martha up the river for the justice department.
https://barefootcavalry.com/2018/10/04/dianne-feinsteins-san-francisco-treat-puts-martha-stewarts-goulash-to-shame/
https://barefootcavalry.com/2018/10/04/dianne-feinsteins-san-francisco-treat-puts-martha-stewarts-goulash-to-shame/
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