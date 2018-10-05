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MODERN DAY TRAVELERS - BABYLON FULL ALBUM
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5 views • October 05, 2018
Recorded in 2008, modern day travelers are a rock band of impressive skill, with hard hitting beats and driving bass combined with almost algebraic guitar solos. Some people refer to this as the jazz of heavy metal
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