The Reason for the #PresidentialAlert Test. Be #StormReady [mirror]

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Published on Oct 4, 2018
The #PresidentialAlert 10-3-2018 was a test run for when the #DeepStorm descends upon all that were trying to Destroy the sovereignty of the USA that were striving to move our Nation into the New World Order aka NWO. The Presidential Alert was a very important test and you must be #StormReady.
How America Was Almost Destroyed By Criminals https://youtu.be/wCOKz6a7TVk
David Zublick: https://youtu.be/w1jqvhpxHng