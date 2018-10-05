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Feel It In The Air MV
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117 views • October 05, 2018
ANTIFA VS PROUD BOY'S is just the beginning. AS we see the tensions rising between the Lunatic Left puppets and Conservative Christians you can Feel it in The air.
There is a war coming are you ready for it? It isn't just between them and us it goes much deeper than that. it is a war as Old as mankind!
There is a war coming are you ready for it? It isn't just between them and us it goes much deeper than that. it is a war as Old as mankind!
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