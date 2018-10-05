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Christian preaching, Clint Eastwood style
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9 views • October 05, 2018
Bro. Rager, a Baptist minister & Community evangelist for The Living Church in Palm Harbor, Florida, preaches a Bible salvation message from Isaiah, The Gospel of Luke, & Apostle Paul's Epistles to the Romans & Timothy. For his illustrations, he also pays tribute to Clint Eastwood's empty chair speech directed toward Obama at RNC 2012, & also gives a comical illustration on The Odd Couple.
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