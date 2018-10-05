© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dallas County Sheriff's Office Launches Probe of How Lupe Valdez's Missing Gun Turned Up
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • October 05, 2018
"The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has launched an internal probe to determine how the missing police issued firearm of Democrat Gubernatorial candidate, former Dallas Sheriff Lupe Valdez, suddenly turned back up... how does a firearm get into a sheriff's office and into a secure room? Was it magic?" —Dana Loesch
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.