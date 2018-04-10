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Tucker Carlson Tonight 10/4/18 | Breaking Fox News | October 4, 2018
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254 views • October 05, 2018
Jesse Watters Fox
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_z_UdsaJOLQOuip5DZxA3w
Published on Oct 4, 2018
Tucker Carlson Tonight 10/4/18 | Tucker Carlson Tonight October 4, 2018
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_z_UdsaJOLQOuip5DZxA3w
Published on Oct 4, 2018
Tucker Carlson Tonight 10/4/18 | Tucker Carlson Tonight October 4, 2018
Like and subscribe channel
Thank all for watching
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