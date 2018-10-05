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Artificial Ascension (AA)
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53 views • October 05, 2018
In Ancient Egypt, aliens and their technological devices such as the Ankh, the Waas and the Djed were used to alter the level of consciousness of the select few. I suspect that this was a move up to the fifth dimensional awareness and I go over many elements to support my claim.
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