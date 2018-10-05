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No Law Stopped These Bad Guys From Stealing Over 400 Guns From UPS Facility
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477 views • October 05, 2018
"What laws would've stopped these bad guys? Anti-reciprocity laws? Nope. Background checks? Nope. Age limits? Nope. Not even laws against stealing stopped these guys. What stopped these guys ultimately was investigation and police. And now these criminals will receive due process, as they should." —Dana Loesch
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