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12 Volt DC Homemade Generator part-4 TESTING
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12 views • October 05, 2018
Homemade 12 v dc generator made from lawnmower engine and 60 amp general motors alternator. 700 watts continuously to charge batteries and 120vac inverter. use to power small 120vac devices. can also be used to charge batteries for solar off-grid systems during cloudy days. use for emergency power to charge up batteries during the day with engine and use batteries for lights at night silently. this video shows actual working charging . switch on/off operation with voltage and current gauges.
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