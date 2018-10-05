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Peaceful Serene Cemetery High Up In The Mountains In New Mexico Next To A Presbyterian Church
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11 views • October 05, 2018
This was one of the most peaceful, serene, & beautiful cemeteries I have ever been to. Some graves were old, some new, there were graves of priests and graves of babies. Some headstones had already returned to the earth and could no longer be read. The cemetery was covered with irises & a gentle breeze was blowing. There were benches at different locations where you could sit & ponder your own existence. I hope you can feel the peace that I felt while making this video.
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