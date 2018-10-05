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The ALEX JONES Show THURSDAY 10/04/18 COMMERCIAL FREE INFOWARS
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148 views • October 05, 2018
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SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
October 4, 2018
33 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
JON BOWNE REPORT: WHO IS CHRISTINE FORD?
AMERICA HAS BEEN UNDER CIVIL EMERGENCY SINCE 1933 WITH THE WAR POWERS ACT
APPLE, GOOGLE OFFICIALLY WORKING WITH CHINA TO UNDERMINE U.S.
TIM COOK, MONSTER: BACKS, PRAISES CHINA CENSORED INTERNET, AN IN-DEPTH LOOK
( continued below in comments )
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
October 4, 2018
33 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
JON BOWNE REPORT: WHO IS CHRISTINE FORD?
AMERICA HAS BEEN UNDER CIVIL EMERGENCY SINCE 1933 WITH THE WAR POWERS ACT
APPLE, GOOGLE OFFICIALLY WORKING WITH CHINA TO UNDERMINE U.S.
TIM COOK, MONSTER: BACKS, PRAISES CHINA CENSORED INTERNET, AN IN-DEPTH LOOK
( continued below in comments )
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