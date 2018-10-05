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Strzok and Jarrett Grew up in Iran
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29 views • October 05, 2018
Like Valerie Jarrett, Peter Strzok grew up in Iran. In 1978, Strzok moved to Saudi Arabia. That same year, the family of Huma Abedin (Huma was two years-old) moved from Kalamazoo, Michigan to... Saudi Arabia. In 2016, Strzok led the Hillary Clinton email investigation and protected Huma (She actually lied to a federal officer when she said she didn't know about the private server). He also defended the Obama administration, which had... Jarrett at the center of it.
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