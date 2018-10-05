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Rep Jim Jordan Nephew Killed on Subpoena Deadline
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12 views • October 05, 2018
June 28, Rep. Jim Jordan had a fiery exchange with Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein. After the hearing, Jordan led the charge to give Rosenstein a 7 day deadline to comply with a subpoena to turn over documents to Congress. The same DNC / Hillary Clinton law firm that commissioned Steele Dossier began smearing Jordan as an accomplice in a sexual assault coverup. On July 5th, the day of Rosenstein's deadline, Jordan's nephew was killed in a car accident.
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