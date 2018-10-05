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John Legend is one in his own Dimension
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5 views • October 05, 2018
TMZ caught R&B artist John Legend outside a restaurant and asked him about the treatment Sarah Huckabee-Sanders received when she was forced from the Red Hen. Instead of answering, Legend told the reporter to ask about the separation of families on the border and then he would talk about Sanders. John Legend cares about families being ripped apart? Why does help raise money for abortion to RIP CHILDREN FROM THEIR MOTHERS PERMANENTLY.
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