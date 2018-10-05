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Iran ADMITS Role in 911 Attacks
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8 views • October 05, 2018
9/11 Widow Fiona Havlish is VINDICATED. Iranian Judiciary official admitted in an interview last month that Iran COLLUDED with al-Qaeda in 9/11 attacks. Iran allowed hijackers to pass through Iran without stamping their passports. In one shocking admission, the Iranian official admitted that 9/11 pilot sat next to a senior Hezbollah official. The 9/11 Commission reported on these possible connections but deferred to "coincidence".
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