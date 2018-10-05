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Rosenstein Contempt BETTER than Impeachment
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2 views • October 05, 2018
Rod Rosenstein is on the brink of facing impeachment, which is considered more severe than being held in Contempt of Congress. But is it really?
Impeachment is like indictment by a grand jury, he subject STILL considered innocent until proven guilty in a Senate trial. If Trump fired Rosenstein for being impeached, the media could spin it as Trump firing a man before trial.
If someone is held in Contempt of Congress, there is finality meaning Congress on its own determined the subject guilty.
Impeachment is like indictment by a grand jury, he subject STILL considered innocent until proven guilty in a Senate trial. If Trump fired Rosenstein for being impeached, the media could spin it as Trump firing a man before trial.
If someone is held in Contempt of Congress, there is finality meaning Congress on its own determined the subject guilty.
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