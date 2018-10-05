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Full Show - Trump Administration Prepares Action Against Communist Chinese Meddling In US Election - 10/04/2018
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680 views • October 05, 2018
The FBI’s latest probe into President Trump’s SCOTUS pick, Brett Kavanaugh, found no evidence against him and the chairman of the Senate Judiciary added there was “no hint of misconduct.” Also, the FBI could not find anyone to “attest to any of the allegations” against Kavanaugh. Additionally, Trump’s approval rating surged as the number of Americans filing for unemployment fell to a 49-year low. Joining today’s show is Millie Weaver sharing how Americans are dealing with such a divided nation.
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