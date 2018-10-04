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Paul Ryan: No Rosenstein Impeachment
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2 views • October 04, 2018
One day after some Republicans filed articles of impeachment on Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, Speaker Paul RINO Ryan shut it down. His reasons had largely to do with how such a process would tie up the Senate. It makes ZERO sense that House Republicans would go for impeachment instead of contempt. Contempt is something that is final and doesn't even require the Senate's involvement. It also would have given Donald Trump justification for firing Rosenstein.
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