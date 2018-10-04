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Hillary Clinton Destroys Lives
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28 views • October 04, 2018
The Deep State is unraveling. The IG Report Exposes FBI Agent Peter Strzok as a corrupt traitor, Jim Comey as a reprehensible FBI Director, Andrew Dishonest MccAbe as a lying and corrupt Deputy FBI Director. There have been more than a dozen people leave the DOJ / FBI. However, ONE person is ultimately responsible. NONE OF THIS would be happening if not for Hillary Clinton's private server. Yet, the DOJ and FBI continue to defend her as she is responsible for destroying their lives. Why?
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