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Americans Awaken To China / Big Tech Infiltration
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254 views • October 04, 2018
The globalists and the left have colluded with China to infiltrate our society through technology such as the microchips Apple uses in their cell phones. Alex reveals that Infowars was the FIRST to report on this issue 10 years ago.
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