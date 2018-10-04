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How To Stain and Seal New Concrete
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10 views • October 04, 2018
This is a great DIY video on how to stain and seal new concrete. After the concrete has fully cured for 30 days, you can use this technique to permanently waterproof, stain, and seal your newly installed concrete slab. Find out more at https://cretoseal.com/
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