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Exclusive: Obama Kill Switch Still Active In The Hands Of Deep State Operatives
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1968 views • October 04, 2018
The globalists and the deep state have actively worked for years to install dictatorial powers in the office of the US President. Now that Trump is President, they are pulling out all the stops to undermine him and the choice of the American people.
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