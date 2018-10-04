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Infiltrating The Protester’s Pay-Masters
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2410 views • October 04, 2018
Doug Hagmann and his son, Joseph Hagmann, break down their experience in Washington D.C. during the Kavanaugh Confirmation media circus where they noticed protesters who disrupted the hearing were paid by handlers waiting outside the courthouse.
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