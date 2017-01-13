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Alex Jones Daily Show Fri 01-13-2017
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2 views • October 04, 2018
7 Days until Trumps inauguration. The left plotting ways to disrupt/stop it. Trump already working to dismantle Obama Care and bring back Jobs .
Alex is cohosting from the road with David Knight in studio. Rosie O'Donnell trying to get an Emergency declared to bring in Martial law working with Soros and others to disrupt the inauguration process and keep Trump out of office while calling for a new election.
Alex is cohosting from the road with David Knight in studio. Rosie O'Donnell trying to get an Emergency declared to bring in Martial law working with Soros and others to disrupt the inauguration process and keep Trump out of office while calling for a new election.
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